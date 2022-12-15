The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has said that his administration has discovered a total of N407.32 billion debt accumulated by his predecessor, former Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

Speaking at a meeting with the traditional rulers of the state in Osogbo, Osun's capital city, Adeleke said the past administration incurred so much debt for the southwest state.

Governor Adeleke has accused his predecessor of incurring huge debt for Osun state. Photo: Ademola Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola

Source: Twitter

Listing some of the items on the debt list, Adeleke said the loans incurred by Oyetola are asides salaries and pensions still being owed to pensioners and workers in the state.

His words:

“My administration inherited eight outstanding loan facilities, apart from salaries and pension debts, from Gov. Oyetola’s administration."

He noted that the repayment period for the debts incurred by the past administration ranges from 16 months to about 28 years.

He listed the loans to include not one kobo left in the coffers of the Osun state government by the past administration.

“Oyetola must explain how the N18 billion Bridge Loan taken after he lost the election on July 16, 2022, was expended.

“Oyetola must also explain why Osun State is owing salaries and pension to the tune of N76 billion after collecting a N50 billion salary bail out loan from the Federal Government.

“The creditors, especially the commercial banks, must explain why various loans were given to an administration beyond its four-year tenure."

