Governor Ademola Adeleke on Wednesday, December 13, ordered the immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the Osun state’s mining licenses.

In a statement released by Governor Adeleke's media aide, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, it was disclosed that this move was in line with the new administration's drive to reform the solid mineral sector.

Even more, Rasheed noted in the statement that the governor is poised to recover all funds owed to the state, New Telegraph reports.

All operators are to report to the committee on Assets Verification and Recovery led by Dr B.T Salami.

The operators are to come with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the state government.

The statement read in part:

“The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licenses and the operators.

“All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12pm.”

