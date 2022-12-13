The new governor of Osun state and the immediate past governor are not on good terms at the moment

This is as the duo exchanged strong words regarding the looting of the state government's lodge before Ademola Adeleke took over from Gboyega Oyetola

While Adeleke accused Oyetola of looting the governor's lodge, Oyetola described the allegations as baseless, noting, the PDP governor is not ready for the task ahead

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, December 12, traded words over the alleged looting of the state governor’s lodge in Abuja, Vanguard reported.

Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the State Asset Inventory and Recovery Committee, during a visit to the lodge, discovered serious pilfering of assets, like it was done in the Osun.

Adeleke tackles Oyetola

But Oyetola’s spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, described the allegation as a mere distraction, saying Governor Adeleke is not ready for governance, The Guardian report added.

On the alleged looting, the Osun governor said,

“On the physical inspection team was the Chairman of Assets Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam, and other top government functionaries.

“Civil servants in the Abuja lodge confirmed the pillaging of state’s assets by Mr Oyetola’s men but said they were powerless in stopping them. That this happened in the Federal Capital Territory is another peep into the gross abuse of office by officials of the past administration. Those who think we were playing politics with the revelation only just need to see the level of theft of public assets that we found on the ground.”

Oyetola reacts

But faulting the state government’s allegation, Mr Omipidan described the claim as a mere diversionary tactic by the governor to cover up his unpreparedness to govern Osun.

“Today, they have started another lie. I say for the umpteenth time that my Principal did not loot any State assets. Therefore, this government should stop these blanket statements of accusing Oyetola and his men of what they did not do and face governance.”

