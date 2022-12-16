Ismail Omipidan, the former spokesperson to the ex-Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state, has disclosed that new Governor Ademola Adeleke is covering up for ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola

Omipidan stated that Oyetola's administration did not take any loan and that the N407bn debt in question was inherited from Aregbesola's administration

The ex-governor's spokesperson argued that Adeleke only listed when the debt will elapse and did not list when it was procured because this is how the world would know that it was Aregbesola's administration that procured the loan

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Osogbo, Osun - Former Governor Gboyega Oyetola's ex-chief press secretary in Osun state, Ismail Omipidan, has said his principal did not borrow any money during his administration.

According to The Cable, Omipidan said this while appearing on Channels Television in an interview, adding that the debt the new governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, was referring to were inherited from Rauf Aregbesola's administration.

Oyetola speaks on alleged N18bn loan by Governor Ademola Adeleke Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Who should be blamed for Osun's N407bn debt between Oyetola, Adeleke and Aregbesola

Aregbesola govern Osun between 2010 and 2018 and was succeeded by Gboyega Oyetola.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, Oyetola lost his re-election bid to Adeleke, an uncle to popular afro-beat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

On Thursday, December 15, Adeleke, who succeeded Oyetola, alleged that the ex-governor took an N18 billion loan after he lost his re-election bid in July and that Osun is owing N407.32 billion.

Davido's uncle, Ademola Adeleke, has called out Oyetola to explain why Osun is owing N76bn salaries

Davido's uncle then called out Oyetola to explain why the state is owing N76 billion in salaries and pensions and how he spent the N50 billion bailout fund received from the federal government.

In his reaction, Omipidan said Oyetola Administration paid the sum of N97 billion from the debt it inherited from Aregbesola's administration.

Omipidan disclosed that Adeleke only listed when the loan will be liquidated and covered up on when it was procured.

Latest about Ademola Adeleke, Davido, Gboyega Oyetola, Rauf Aregbesola, Osun

The ex-press secretary said if the new governor can have when a debt would lapse, he should have when it was procured.

His statement reads in part:

“I’m very sure that they did that deliberately to cover their lies, because if they had provided the date where these debts were sourced, it would have been very clear that none was sourced under Gboyega Oyetola for the four years he spent."

He then confidently disclosed that the Oyetola administration did not borrow any money in its four years, adding that the facts are in the public domain.

Source: Legit.ng