The youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vented its grievances over an attack on one of its comrades

This comes after Orwhokire Rhino, the youth mobilisation director of the party's presidential campaign was shot in the mouth by some suspected hoodlums

Top leaders of the party and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has been called upon to arrest the situation

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Generation says it is not pleased with the gruesome attack on one of its members in Rivers state.

It was gathered that Comrade Orwhokire Rhino the director of youth mobilisation of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council in the state was bizarrely shot in the mouth on Wednesday, December 14.

As contained in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 15, the PDP New Generation expressed its sadness over the gory incident.

PDP youth wing appeals to Gov Wike for adequate security in Rivers

The PDP New Generation, however, called on the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike to come to rescue Rhino who is still in the hospital.

The statement reads:

"We call on the Governor of Rivers State, H.E. Nyesom Wike to use his good office to bring to halt, these attacks on his Party Members by agents of distraction.

"As an Organization of Young People under the Peoples’ Democratic Party; we condemn this attack on our member, in its entirety and hereby use this opportunity to plead with the Leaders of our great party to come to his aid, as he is currently in the hospital and help to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly acts to book."

Meanwhile, the PDP New Generation reiterated its commitment to ensuring the victory of the PDP ahead of the forthcoming 2033.

"As we count down to the general elections, the PDP New Generation will remain steadfast in delivering its RESET Nigeria campaign of delivering over 5m votes for the Atiku/Okowa ticket and all other PDP candidates across the country."

