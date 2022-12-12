Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on course to open reconciliation talks amid the lingering crisis in the party

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state made the first move by meeting with Governor Samuel Ortom

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal stated that he will also be meeting with other aggrieved chieftains of the party

Benue, Makurdi - Sokoto state governor and director-general of the presidential campaign committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal has paid a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Governor Tambuwal on Sunday, December 11 reached out to his Benue state colleague in a bid to reach a peaceful resolution in the ongoing crisis within the party.

The Benue state governor who is a member of the self-styled integrity group or G-5 governors revealed that the ongoing crisis in the party is a result of the arrogance and nonchalant attitude of the leadership of the party

Governor Ortom said:

“Right from when we held our convention, instead of the leadership deploying its internal dispute resolution mechanism to look at the grievances that arose as a result of the dispute that arose from the primary, no matter how stupid they were, they have failed to do this.

“Rather, it is arrogance, nonchalant attitude; and nobody has cared to reach out to us even when we voiced out that things were not going on well."

The Benue state governor, however, lauded the efforts of Governor Tambuwal's visit while stating that he is positive that the crisis within the party (PDP) will be resolved soon.

He said:

“And we have discussed on my opinion on how I think this matter can be resolved. And I believe that as a leader and the DG of the campaign, he would do the needful because I am not alone. Talking to me alone will not solve the problem but reaching out to the others. I believe he will do the needful to pull the party together."

PDP crisis: Tambuwal vows to meet Wike, Makinde, others

Meanwhile, Governor Tambuwal revealed that the party is on the verge of squashing the feud within the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Governor Tambuwal described his colleague Governor Ortom as a man of principle while also noting that a meeting is set in motion to meet the other members of the G-5 governors.

He said:

"I will engage with the rest of our colleagues and our leaders to see how best we can come back together as one family and work towards making sure that the PDP come out stronger and win the elections in 2023.”

Source: Legit.ng