International media organisation, Reuters, has once again raised serious allegation against the Nigerian Army

According to Reuters, military officers have been ordered to kill children fathered by terrorists members

Meanwhile, the federal government through Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture described the news as fake news

Reuters has once again leveled serious allegation against the Nigerian military. In this latest report, the international media outfit on Monday, December 12, claimed that officers of Nigerian Army are killing children of terrorists.

According to Reuters, the report was based on the revelations of more than 40 soldiers and civilians.

The international outfit said the source claimed to have witnessed the Nigerian military kill children or seen children’s corpses after a military operation.

The report claimed that estimates of children killed by the Army were in the thousands.

The report read in part:

“The massacre, previously unreported, is just one instance in which the Nigerian Army and allied security forces have killed children during their gruelling 13-year war against Islamist extremists in the country’s northeast, a Reuters investigation found.

“Soldiers and armed guards employed by the government told Reuters that Army commanders repeatedly ordered them to ‘delete’ children because the children were assumed to be collaborating with militants in Boko Haram or its Islamic State offshoot or to have inherited the tainted blood of insurgent fathers.

“More than 40 sources said they saw the Nigerian military target and kill children or saw the dead bodies of children after a military operation."

Reuters had earlier claimed that Nigerian military aborted pregnancies related to boko haram members.

The FG, through Lai Mohammed, minister for information and culture rejected both reports immediately.

Arewa group lauds COAS Farouq Yahaya, troops on war against banditry

Similarly, the Arewa Citizens Action for Good Governance has acknowledged the efforts of Lt. Gen. Yahaya in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the country.

In a statement signed by its president, Comrade Sani Mohammed, and sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 14, the group said the zeal and commitment of the Nigerian Army are laudable and responsible for the numerous gains recorded so far in most parts of the country.

The group said since Yahaya assumed office, the operations of the Nigerian Army in addressing the security challenges in the country have been noteworthy.

