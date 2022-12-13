On Thursday, December 16, the Kebbi state House of Assembly declared the seats of four of its members vacant over their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The seat declared vacant include the seat of the former speaker of the House of Assembly, Samaila Abdulmumini Kamba, Muhammad Buhari Aliero, Samaila Salihu Bui and Habibu Labbo Gwandu.

Daily Trust reports that Kamba was removed as the speaker of the Kebbi state House of Assembly over suspicions of his loyalty to the Senator Adamu Aliero group.

Four lawmakers of the Kebbi state House of Assembly have alleged plans by the government to clamp down on the opposition. Photo: Kebbi state government

Source: Facebook

In addition, another lawmaker, Bui was elected as a running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship candidate in the state after he had defected from the All Progressives Congress.

In a press statement released by the clerk of the House of Assembly, Usman Bunza, the decision to declare the seats vacant is in line with Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The lawmakers allege plans by Kebbi state government to clampdown on opposition

However, just a few hours before the incident, the four affected lawmakers released a statement alleging plans by the Kebbi state government to clamp down on the opposition.

The statement titled, ‘Enough of Intimidation and Clampdown on Oppositions by Kebbi State Government’, said there were plans to suspend them/

It read in parts:

“Government has concluded plans to clampdown on the opposition in the house with the objective to suspend us.

“The plan is to silence the opposition particularly the PDP members in the house, through intimidation and financial inducement to some unscrupulous minds in the house to achieve this purpose."

End of the road as top Nigerian state dissolves cabinet

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state on Wednesday, September 7, dissolved the state executive council.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, the dissolution takes effect immediately.

The governor consequently commended all the members of the dissolved council for their performance.

Powerful northern governor announces death penalty for anyone found guilty of bandit-related offences

In another report, the governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, signed into law a death penalty for any person found guilty of banditry, rustling, cultism or acting informant to bandits.

The governor announced this in a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, August 16. Matawalle noted that he assented to the bill on “prohibition and punishment for banditry, cattle rustling, cultism, kidnapping and other incidental offences 2022” on June 28, last year.

He maintained that the law provided a legal framework for prosecuting offenders of bandits-related crimes

Source: Legit.ng