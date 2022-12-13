The problems of the Buhari-led government are the appointees entrusted with key responsibilities

This was the position of Senator Danjuma La’ah, a Kaduna lawmaker who reviewed President Muhammadu Buhari's government on Monday, December 12

La’ah stated that although the president has good intentions for Nigerians, his officials were not monitored to deliver on the promises he made to citizens

Senator Danjuma La’ah, the lawmaker representing Kaduna South in the Senate, has stated that a major fault in President Muhammadu Buhari's government is the people he surrounds himself with.

La’ah in an exclusive interview with Punch on Monday, December 11, said President Buhari has the interest of Nigerians at heart, but that the activities of his officials were not checkmated.

The senator said Buhari has good intentions for Nigerians (Photo: @Mbuhari)

His words:

"As a person, no, I don’t blame him. He has the people in mind, and even if he didn’t do it well up to 100 percent, he should have at least strived to be at least 50 to 60 percent."

Buhari lost his sight

The senator added that months after coming into government, the president lost sight of what was happening under him.

He said:

"I believe that people around Buhari were unable to execute his intentions. Buhari had the zeal, but he couldn’t get his followers to take charge and do what he wanted as a person.

"And that happened because there was no proper feedback or internal monitoring systems in place for him to check from time to time. Even those he trusted with responsibilities couldn’t even checkmate and ensure that things were properly done."

