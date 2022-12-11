Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that Nigeria is not ripe for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC

The Rivers governor also said that those kicking against the same-faith ticket and also rejecting zoning are insulting Nigerians

Wike on Sunday, December 10, said anyone opposing the Muslim-Muslim ticket and supporting that the presidency should remain in the north is deceptive

Port Harcourt, Rivers - The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, has made some vital remarks on the outlook of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Wike, at the Rivers PDP's special dedication service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Port Harcourt on Sunday, December 11, stated that those speaking against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket should not justify any plot to retain the presidency in the north.

Wike has made his stand between APC and PDP ahead of 2023 (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, @GovWike, @atiku)

Source: Twitter

For Wike, those who are against the same faith ticket and are still supporting that the north should retain the presidency in 2023 are trying to deceive Nigerians.

The Rivers governor in a statement sighted by The Nation noted that the same persons who blow hot and cold are only insulting the sensibility of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Wike said:

“You play on people’s intelligence; you say Nigeria is not ripe for Muslim-Muslim ticket, I agree. But Nigeria is ripe for presidency to remain in one zone? I mean, just look at the insult. You blow hot and cold.

“Most of you just sit there, you don’t ask yourselves questions. Somebody continues to sell this kind of cheap ideas. You don’t ask the person, I agree with what you are saying but look at what we are saying here.

“Your party wants the presidency to go to the same zone where president Muhammadu Buhari is coming from. Who is cheating who?”

The PDP's presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is from northern Nigeria, precisely from Adamawa state.

PDP crisis: Wike gets tough message from Atiku’s supporters in Rivers

Members of the presidential campaign council of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers state had come together to declare that their support for Atiku remains absolute.

They made this declaration despite the harassment and threat of arrest and Executive Orders of Governor Nyesom Wike.

Director-General of the council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo made the declaration in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, November 30, at a meeting with the Atiku Democratic Movement and Concerned Ogoni PDP Elders Council in Port Harcourt.

Source: Legit.ng