Professor Christopher Imumolen has urged Nigerians to demonstrate that they are tired of the old order by voting him into power

The Accord Party presidential candidate stated that if elected, he will lead the country into a new era of self-actualisation and all-round development

39-year old Imumolen, a renowned educationist, is the youngest presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 polls

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party's presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has again urged Nigerians to emphatically endorse his candidature for the position of Nigeria's next president in 2023, saying it will demonstrate that citizens want a clear break from the ugly past of rudderless leadership.

The country's youngest presidential candidate urged the electorates to reject the old order of leadership by choosing him, a younger man with fresher ideas, to lead them into a new era of self-actualisation and all-round development.

Prof Imumolen insists that he has the wherewithal to take Nigeria out of the doldrums. Photo credit: Accord Party

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, December 12 by his media office, noted that Professor Imumolen said doing away with the old breed of leaders who have had nothing to offer, was the best way the country could hope to achieve it's aim of rapid cultural, socio-economic recovery.

He said:

"For so long, we have had leaders who cared more about themselves than for the people. For so long, we have had self-serving leaders who would rather line their pockets with the country's common wealth, than work towards the collective good.

"For so long, we have had a set of leaders who have continued to recycle themselves to such extent that it was leaders we knew when we were growing up that are still struggling to remain relevant today, even when it is so clear that they have passed their prime.

"But thank God that people like us have been given the grace to offer ourselves to Nigerians as ones better prepared to lead this country to the next level.''

He urged Nigerians to carefully consider the options before them and choose those they know have the capacity and wherewithal to lead them out of the country's present challenges.

He added:

"And talking about capacity. I think I, Professor Christopher Imumolen, is well prepared to lead Nigeria and offer the people hope again.

''In my private capacity, I have been positively affecting lives and bringing succour to the depressed and underprivileged through different self-sponsored initiatives, schemes and programmes that have gone a long way in bringing smiles to millions of faces

"I am in no doubt that I'd do more if given the chance to be president of this great country."

Source: Legit.ng