Peter Obi is putting the puzzle together in preparation for the forthcoming presidential polls in 2023

His recent visit to the southeast was in Anambra where he paid a courtesy visit to Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, wife of the Biafra warlord Chukwuma Ojukwu

It was gathered that the meeting with Bianca was laced around the economic growth of Nigeria as a nation

Anambra, Awka - Labour Party bannerman, Mr Peter Obi has taken another step to further bolster his chances of outclassing his counterparts at the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

In a series of photos sighted by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, it was gathered that the Obi had paid a courtesy visit to the wife of the former Biafra warlord on Friday, December 30 at her residence in Anambra state.

Peter Obi's courtesy visit to Bianca Ojukwu was said to have centred around conversations on nation-building and economic growth.

Source: Facebook

As reported by PM News, the courtesy visit held conversations on the growth and development of Nigeria and salvaging the country from its current predicament of insecurity and economic collapse.

During the meeting, Obi was said to have reeled out his plans on job creation and capacity building for Nigerian youths as well as other plans that will foster economic growth in Nigeria and retain its status as the most dominant nation in Africa.

Meanwhile, since Peter Obi secured the presidential ticket of the Labour Party, he has been a major front-runner in the build-up to the 2023 presidential elections.

Many political pundits and enthusiasts have labelled him as a candidate to beat in the forthcoming polls due to his followership base which has been mostly dominated by youths who carry the highest percentage of voters heading into the 2023 polls.

However, Peter Obi has a tight hurdle to deal with as he will be contending against political grandmasters like Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the presidential polls in 2023.

