Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been cautioned by the Osinbajo Support Movement over his recent comments concerning VP Yemi Osinbajo

The group also called on the APC presidential campaign council to call Fani-Kayode to order for his remarks

The pro-Osinbajo group accused the minister of denigrating the vice president with his utterances during a television programme

FCT, Abuja - The Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM) has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council to call Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to order.

According to the pro-Osinbajo group, recent comments made by the former minister of aviation on Osinbajo while speaking to a TV station are unacceptable.

Fani-Kayode has been warned against denigrating VP Osinbajo with his remarks. Photo credit: @reallFFK

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode is one of the spokespersons of the ruling party's presidential campaign council.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, December 11 and signed by its director of media and publicity, Babatunde Adejuwon, the OSM stated that:

“It is troubling to read from a piece of insidious deposition from former minister, Femi Fani Kayode concerning his comments and criticism of His Excellency, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and reasons attributed to it.

“Nigerians of all calling and gender hold His Excellency in utmost regards, and unstable and hugely distorted characters like FFK would not be allowed to spew gibberish and to go scot free with such.

“It is an insult to commonsense for Mr Femi Fani Kayode to claim on Channels TV that he unleashed rounds of baseless and thoughtless criticism on the VP because he failed to protect the 'rights of Christians'.

“This is far from the truth and a deliberately dishonest attempt at being upright.

“FFK does not have the authority in any sense to address the vice president in such uncouth and denigrating manner, his present role under the presidential campaign council of the APC or his previous assignments under PDP with no real records of accomplishments not withstanding

“OSM ask the APC PCC to call him to order. We want to believe he is not running such errands on behalf of the council, but in the interest of his relentless pursuits to fill his belly and satisfy his band of unthinking apologists.”

The group noted that VP Osinbajo is a respected gentleman who Nigerians holds dearly, adding that FFK and his co-travelers should seek caution and face their assigned roles as required of them.

The OSM added:

“Any further attempt to soil the VP's name from FFK or his illks will be treated as an attack on the presidency of Nigeria and such will not be taken lightly.

“We call on all men of honour and integrity to stand for the for the truth always and stand firm against evil intentioned persons like FFK whose only interests are located in their abdominal cavities and bank accounts.”

