Peter Obi visited the Nigerian Air Force facility in Abuja to sign the condolence register after a recent aircraft crash

The visit was a follow-up to a message Obi had sent the previous day expressing concern over the tragedy

Obi used the occasion to reflect on the daily sacrifices of Nigeria's armed forces and security personnel

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), visited the Nigerian Air Force facility in Abuja to sign the condolence register following a recent aircraft crash that claimed the lives of military personnel.

The visit, which Obi described as a follow-up to a message he had sent the day before, gave him the opportunity to pay his respects in person to the Nigerian Air Force and the families of those who died in the incident.

Obi reflects on military sacrifice

In a statement released after the visit, Obi said the occasion prompted him to think more deeply about what Nigeria's service men and women endure in the line of duty.

"These courageous Nigerians put their lives on the line to defend our nation and protect our people. We must never take their service and sacrifice for granted," he said.

Obi extended condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, as well as to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the victims. "I extend my deepest condolences to the Nigerian Air Force and to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of those who lost their lives," he wrote.

He also offered a prayer for the departed and those they left behind, asking God to "grant eternal rest to the departed and give their families the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss."

Peter Obi left the Labour Party and joined the African Democratic Congress in early 2026 before being ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

See Obi's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng