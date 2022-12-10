Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate has vowed to ensure FCT indigenes get all their entitlements as Nigerians

The former vice president made the promise while addressing PDP supporters in the FCT at Eagles Square, Abuja

The PDP presidential candidate also took a swipe at the ruling APC, saying the party has failed Nigerians

Eagles Square - Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar has promised to ensure the unity of the country, make life better for the people and ensure Nigerian universities don’t go on strike if elected president.

The former vice president stated this on Saturday, December 19 at the PDP presidential rally held at the Eagles square, Abuja.

Atiku having an interaction with Abuja indigenes before the rally at Eagles Square. Photo credit: @OfiicialPDPNig

The PDP presidential candidate promised to release all entitlements of Abuja indigenes, including the much demanded constitutional review.

Atiku praised the loyalty of PDP supporters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), saying that the party doesn’t take it for granted.

His words:

“We have no reason to believe you won’t support us again. We are here to pledge that if you support us we will give you all your entitlement; appointments and other demands including constitutional review.

“In the process of restructuring we will give you all what belongs to you.”

On security, Atiku vowed to secure the nation’s capital if elected.

He said:

“We shall protect and secure Abuja for your own safety. You know my 5 point agenda, I will unify the county; no part of the country will be left untouched. Peace for everyone. These I promise you.”

He also took a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the Academic Staff Union of Universities strike which lasted for 8 months, promising that the nation's universities will never experience strike if he becomes president .

He said:

“We have promised education is key for everyone, we will make our universities remain open forever.

“Abuja will be the first to feel the impact of the government. PDP will fulfill all the obligations to you. We are not taking your loyalty for granted! We will pay back but not with hunger and insecurity.”

Earlier, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa in his address noted that the PDP is stronger than it has ever been in the FCT.

He said:

“We need to rescue our people from where the APC has left us, we must work together with youths, women and elders to collectively steer the ship of this country to safe harbour. The people are tired of the APC government, they are angry and hungry.

“Nigeria requires a man with experience to rescue the country and Atiku is the only candidate that has solution to the problems of this country.”

On his part, PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu told the people that APC has created so much poverty in the country

He said:

“Atiku will continue from where he left off under Obasanjo. We don’t want a president that will deceive you, an experimental president.

“Insecurity has bedeviled the country especially the FCT, if Atiku is voted he will restore security to the country.”

On his part, Sokoto state governor and director-general of the Atiku presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal said:

“I am sure you know who the cap fits, he has experience and he is familiar with the people. This team is being led by the unifier, and he his prepared for the unification the country from restructuring to infrastructure. I urge u all to vote the PDP from bottom to top.”

