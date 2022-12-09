The use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and INEC Election Result Viewing Portal in the forthcoming general election is important, the commission disclosed

In a new development, the nation's electoral umpire revealed it has deployed BVAS to about 30 states across Nigeria

This move by the commission would aid the free, fair and credible election that the electorates are seeking in 2023

Festus Okoye, the national commissioner for information at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the bimodal voter automated system (BVAS) has been deployed to 30 states ahead of the upcoming elections.

Okoye spoke on Thursday, December 8, during a workshop on election reporting organised by The Cable Newspaper Journalism Foundation (CNFJ).

INEC says use of BVAS for 2023 polls, non-negotiable.

Source: Original

The use of BVAS, is non-negotiable, INEC says

BVAS is a device introduced by INEC for the accreditation of voters through biometrics capturing, uploading of polling results and other functions.

Okoye said no amount of protest can stop the usage in the 2023 election.

He added that the use of BVAS is stipulated in the Electoral Act 2022, adding that it will be deployed to all states of the federation before the end of December.

“I have said it and I want to repeat it, even if you protest from now till tomorrow against the BVAS the commission must deploy it,” Okoye said.

