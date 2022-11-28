Usman Baba has ordered state ommissioners of Police to fortify the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES)

The police boss also asked thecm to engage all stakeholders in evolving strategies for mitigating threats to the 2023 general elections

He also ordered the commissioners to ensure adequate deployment of personnel, assets, and supervisory officers from other security agencies scheduled for election duties

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the inspector-general of Police, Usman Baba has given police commissioners nationwide a specific order.

This part is part of his bid to curb political violence misinformation and political extremism and other threats to democracy and national security ahead of the 2023 election, Sun Newspaper reports.

The order is that all Commissioners of Police (CPs) nationwide should activate the Inter-Agency Consultative Committees on Election Security.

Usman Baba has ordered state Commissioners of Police to commence earnest preparation for 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Nigeria police

Source: Twitter

Sun Newspaper reports that this was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement.

Going further, the IG asked the CPs to work in synergy with all members of the committee to address threats of political violence and ensure swift prosecution of violators of extant electoral laws.

He also enjoined the CPs to ensure adequate and strategic deployment of officers and assets, as well as coordinate and supervise officers from all security agencies deployed for election duties, PM News added.

Baba said the action was necessary to fortify all facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including election materials.

