The ruling APC has refused to join the “Consumption To Production” campaign mantra of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi

In fact, the director, media and publicity, All Progressives Congress, Bayo Onanuga, noted such an idea of Obi is "meaningless"

Onanuga, a strong supporter of the APC flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, also maintained that the 'consumption and production' mantra is needed for a vibrant economy

The director, media and publicity, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Onanuga, has said the campaign mantra of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, which promises to move Nigeria from an economy of consumption to that of production is self-contradictory and meaningless.

According to him, a vibrant economy will ride on the twin horses of consumption and production, adding that both cannot do without each other.

It's Meaningless": Tinubu's Strong Ally Blows Hot, Tears Down Peter Obi's Consumption-to-Production Mantra.

Onanuga gives reason

He said this in an article titled, ‘No Peter Obi, You Cannot Shift Emphasis From Consumption To Production,’ on Friday, December 9, The Punch reported.

Onanuga said,

“One of the mantras often mouthed by Mr. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is the promise to “shift emphasis from consumption to production”. In his manifesto, he says he will do this by running a production-centered economy that is driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialisation.

“I doubt if Peter Obi and his moronic followers have ever for one second reflected on this mantra as it is self-contradictory and meaningless.

“A vibrant economy will ride on the twin horses of consumption and production. It cannot do without one, for it is basic economics 101 to know that production happens in expectation of consumption.

“Both concepts are natural corollaries, consumption following production."

Source: Legit.ng