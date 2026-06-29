A lady surprised her mum who escorted her to the airport for a trip, and her mother’s reaction melted hearts

The woman had innocently escorted her daughter to the airport and got inside the plane with her

When she realised her daughter’s surprise, she wept tears of joy, as it was her first time flying in the air

A lady melted hearts as she gave her mum a surprise trip on the plane to accompany her.

The video showed how her mum was about to leave her on the plane before she broke the news to her.

A woman who escorted her daughter to airport gets unexpected trip on plane. Photo: @thecertifiedmillionaire

Source: TikTok

Identified as @thecertifiedmillionaire on TikTok, the lady called back her mum after she waved at her and was about to disembark from the plane.

The woman had innocently escorted her daughter to the airport and got inside the plane with her.

But it was an emotional twist when the mother realised that her daughter had also booked a flight for her.

The video was captioned:

“Even to this point she still didn’t know.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's surprise to mum

Jacquie Mama twins said:

"Aaaaaw,she is so happy❤️💯.My mom doesn’t like flying,we have tried to do this for her countless times,she doesn’t want it."

user715887162927 said:

"she didn't even realise you can't accompany someone to the plane if you aren't travelling,because she is in it for the first time😭it made the surprise easier❤️love it for her."

Africana said:

"may everyone who wishes to give their mom a good life God give u all the money that can make her cry tears of joy."

Cutie🦋 said:

" The smile she came back with when u told her to come and sit that you are going together 🥺🥺this is so sweet her eyes became teary🥺🥺🥺May we all be able to make our moms happy one day."

kamwazy1 said:

"Nothing is wrong about suffering, but suffering without reward and not knowing when its gonna end can break you mentally and physically."

Lash/Brow tech in Ogombo/Ajah said:

"This made me tear up, I can’t wait to do this for my mom."

carosochieng said:

"God you know how much I discuss with you the plans I have for my lovely mom, God please keep that woman healthy and give her long life🙏 I'm so close to making her more proud Lord 🙏 she is my hero God grant her long and healthy life."

Financial_Esther 🌏 said:

"Thank you for making her happy❤️…. I couldn’t do anything for mine at all … She left without a goodbye."

A woman who escorted her daughter to the airport was moved to tears when she got an unexpected trip on a plane. Photo: @thecertifiedmillionaire

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a flight attendant shared why men run away from her after she told them about her job.

Passengers scream as Air peace flight experiences turbulence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her experience of an Air Peace flight that encountered severe turbulence mid-flight.

In a TikTok video by @bigmira1122, she showed the chaos inside the plane with passengers praying and screaming.

The lady gave more details about the terrifying experience, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng