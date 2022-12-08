The immediate past minister of mines and steel development, Uche Ogah, has been sentenced to prison for forgery.

Ogah's committal was contained in an order given by an Abia State Magistrate Court sitting in Umuahia on Thursday, December 8.

The court while handing its judgement ordered Ogah's arrest and committal to prison at any nearest correctional centre in Abia state.

A court sitting in Umuahia has ordered Uche Ogah's committal to prison.

The All Progressives Congress had filed a suit against Ogah alleging that the former minister did not participate in the governorship primary election of the party which took place on May 26.

Uche Ogah's offence

APC in its suit with number: No. UMSC/362/2022 also said that Ogah despite not participating in the primary, went ahead to forge the party’s direct primary election result sheet.

According to the party, Ogah did so with the intent that it may be acted on as genuine.

In the suit, the complainant stated that Ogah's action is prejudicial to the party and its authentic governorship flag bearer in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike.

The complainant said Ogah committed an offence contrary to Section 465 of the Criminal Code (as applicable in Abia) and punishable under Section 467.

In her judgement, Ngozi N. Nwangwa, the Magistrate who presided over the matter, held that the respondent “is guilty as charged”.

Nwangwa in her judgment said:

“I am convinced that the defendant has no defence”.

“I, hereby, commit Dr Uche Ogah for the offence as charged."

She also ordered the relevant security agencies to arrest Ogah anywhere he is found and keep him in the nearest correctional centre.

The magistrate added that by her judgment, the former minister is expected to remain in prison pending the day he would be brought to court for final sentencing.

