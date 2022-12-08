A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused Labour Party supporters of denigrating Bola Tinubu

Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, says the party's presidential candidate has been a victim of consistent verbal attacks

The Osun-born politician also accused a section of the Nigerian media of constantly ridiculing Tinubu

Facebook - A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Thursday, December 8, said he would no longer keep his peace over continued attacks on Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Fani-Kayode also alleged that Arise TV has unbridled hatred for the APC presidential candidate

Fani-Kayode said the attacks on Tinubu have been consistent from the Labour Party supporters. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

His words:

“With disgust and consternation, I watched one of the leaders of Peter Obi’s PCC insulting and attempting to mimic Asiwaju’s speech on Channels TV the other day and suggesting that he had mental health challenges.

“A few days earlier, I heard another Obi spokesman on yet another Channels Television programme referring to him as “Nebuchadnezzar,” “a monkey”, and “Satan”.

“The thing that appalled me the most was that in both interviews, the moderators allowed him to keep making the point and mocking our candidate.

“They all appeared to be enjoying themselves and having a good laugh. This has become the norm on virtually all the television stations in Nigeria today, where insulting and denigrating Asiwaju has been turned into a public bloodsport and favourite pastime.

“In this respect, the prize goes to Arise Television, who can barely disguise their utter disdain and hatred for our candidate.

“Like Obi’s men, the PDP, their spokesmen and their leaders are also guilty of this attempt to slur and say some of the most outrageous things about our candidate and his health on national television as well.”

Writing specifically on Obi, Fani-Kayode said:

“After we come to power we will deport their leader to Malaysia where he has many questions to answer and we will ensure that his running mate faces criminal charges for his hate speech against members of the LGBQ community.”

