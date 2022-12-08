Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has been accused of frustrating the effort of the president in the Niger Delta

The allegation was made by a prominent group in the region, South-South Emerging Leaders Forum

According to the group, the APC governorship candidate in Delta state has been delaying the confirmation of NDDC board members

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

FCT, Abuja - The South-South Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF), has raised the alarm over the delay in confirmation of the nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The forum described the delay as unnecessary even as it accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as the brain behind the plot to frustrate the effort of the president and cause confusion in the region for his selfish interest.

Senator Omo-Agege has been accused of delaying the NDDC board's nominees confirmation. Photo credit: @NGRSenate

Source: Twitter

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8 in Abuja, the forum's national coordinator, Barr Benjamin Kwalowei, urged the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan:

"not to allow himself to be used by selfish politicians to achieve political scores in the Niger Delta."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the statement, the people of the Niger Delta region should ask Omo-Agege why he refused to allow them to send the nominees to the Senate committee on NDDC for confirmation.

Part of the statement read:

"The People of the Niger Delta will hold DSP Ovie Omo-Agege responsible for any crisis at the NDDC for his selfishness.

"We know that the Deputy Senate President is working with the NDDC acting managing director, Mr. Emma Audu-Ohwavborua for a three-month extension.

"A man with this kind of selfish character can not be trusted to govern the good people of Delta state.

"Senator Ahmad Lawan should not allow himself to be used by selfish politicians to settle political scores in the Niger Delta. Confirming the nominees will help stabilise the peace in the Niger Delta.

"We are appealing to the Senate President to urgently consider the confirmation of those names as forwarded by President Muhammadu Buhari.''

Group reacts to court suit against minister of state for petroleum

Meanwhile, anti-corruption group Citizens Initiative for Better Nigeria, on Wednesday, December 7, asked the minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to respond to the allegations against him in a recent lawsuit.

This came on the heels of a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1563/2022, filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) against the minister.

The suit with the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Inspector-General of Police and others as defendants, amongst other reliefs, accused the minister of identity theft, impersonation and forgery.

G5 comment: It's time to resign, 18 Civil Society Groups tell CJN Ariwoola

In a related development, Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of the Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria have again asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola, to resign his appointment over a political comment he made in Rivers state recently.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, December 6, in Abuja, the coalition team leader, Olayinka Dada, said the groups had outlined measures and legitimate means through which the CJN, should he fail to resign, would leave office.

According to Dada, the country needs an impartial umpire to oversee the judiciary, and this Nigerians will not compromise.

Source: Legit.ng