VP Yemi Osinbajo spent most of his time in Vietnam marketing Nigeria as an investment destination in Africa

The vice president wooed southeast Asian investors and entrepreneurs in agri-business, tech and innovation, commerce and industry in the country

A veteran journalist, Etim Etim says the vice president has become Nigeria's number-one salesman abroad

FCT, Abuja - Etim Etim, a veteran journalist and public affairs analyst, has commended Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for marketing Nigeria abroad.

Etim was reacting to the activities of the vice president in Vietnam in an article sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8.

VP Osinbajo has been meeting with key stakeholders in Vietnam. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Noting that the vice president's defeat at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in June 2022 did not weigh him down, Etim said:

Osinbajo has moved on and added a new role to his hectic schedule: Nigeria's leading salesman making a pitch for the country and promoting its investment opportunities.

It was during Prof Osinbajo's three-day visit to Vietnam early December that he brought his skills in salesmanship and diplomacy to a full display.

He noted the vice president's high-level bilateral engagements n Vietnam provided an opportunity for Osinbajo to sell Nigeria positively.

His words:

"Nigeria is Vietnam's largest trading partner in Africa. Trade between both countries stood at US$280 million in 2014 and increased to over US$500 million in 2019.

"At all events, the central plank of Osinbajo's speeches and remarks was how Nigeria can collaborate with these Vietnamese institutions for economic development.

"Nigeria's membership of the African Continental Free Trade Area has created incredible opportunities. Investors in Nigeria will have access to Africa's market of 1.3 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $3.4 trillion using Nigeria as a gateway.

"The importance of the VP's economic diplomacy vindicates President Buhari's decision to excuse him from participating in the APC campaigns. It has turned out a blessing as the professor has been spared the embarrassing dramas we see daily at those events."

VP Osinbajo holds bilateral talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister

Recall that Osinbajo declared that Nigeria's friendship with the Southeast Asian country could yield much more beneficial fruits for the citizens of both nations.

Prof. Osinbajo was speaking on Monday evening, December 5, during the State Banquet held in his honour by his Vietnamese counterpart, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, at the International Convention Centre, Hanoi.

He commended Vietnam's remarkable efforts in those sectors and the consistently high GDP growth despite solid global headwinds, which he added 'are worthy of emulation.'

Nigeria, Vietnam to deepen relations, as Osinbajo meets Vietnamese counterpart

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria and Vietnam plan to work together more, particularly in the digital economy, telecommunications, agriculture and trade, among others, for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Vice Presidents Osinbajo and Madam Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, his Vietnam counterpart, met on the issue of improved collaboration at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi.

Osinbajo is on a three-day official visit to the southeast Asian nation, the first high-level trip from the presidency since 2005 when President Olusegun Obasanjo visited.

