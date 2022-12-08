Lai Mohammed, the chief spokesman of the Buhari administration, says the government has saved Nigerians from hunger

The minister made the claim while commenting on the administration's scorecard in the Nigerian capital, Abuja

According to the minister, the incumbent government has done well since assuming office in the area of self-sufficiency

FCT, Abuja - Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, says President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has saved Nigerians from hunger by achieving food security and scaling up made-in-Nigeria products.

The Cable newspaper reports that the minister made the comment on Thursday, December 8, in Abuja at the 9th edition of the 'PMB administration; scorecard series (2015-2023)'.

According to Mohammed, despite the crises affecting the cost of living globally, the administration had done well since assuming office in the area of self-sufficiency in most basic needs.

His words:

"I am sure many of us have seen video clips of empty supermarket shelves in the Western world, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and economic uncertainty, which have all combined to disrupt global supply chains.

"Long before these crises, however, President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a statement that has now turned out to be prescient, admonished Nigerians to grow what they eat and eat what they produce.

"Then, many neither understood the importance of that admonition nor appreciated its relevance.

"Well, it turned out that the consequence of that statement made Nigerians look inward and rely less on imports.

"This has saved Nigerians from hunger, especially during the prolonged global lockdown, when exporting nations shut their ports and borders and nations that relied on imports were struggling to meet their needs."

Food security: Buhari's indelible legacy largely downplayed - Lai Mohammed

