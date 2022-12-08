The Supreme Court has declared Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere the authentic candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for Ideato North/South federal constituency in Imo state.

The apex court gave the judgment on Thursday, December 8, Tribune reported.

The court held that there was no ground to nullify the election as it fulfilled all law provisions and complied with stipulated guidelines.

A 5-panel of justices of the supreme court gave the verdict on appeal number SC/CV/1439/2022, to challenge the decision of the appeal court in Owerri division.

The defendants in the suit are PDP, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Chidimma Uzomba, and Anthony Obinna, while the appellant is George Igbo.

Source: Legit.ng