President Muhammadu Buhari is making a plea to the federal high court in Abuja seeking a dismissal of a N100 billion lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed before the high court by Ifeanyi Araraume, a former board chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited

Araraume was fired by the President and replaced immediately by Margaret Chuba Okadigbo

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari is seeking a dismissal of a suit filed against him before the federal high court by Ifeanyi Araraume, a former board chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Araraume, in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1621/2022, accused the President of forcefully dismissing him from office.

President Muhammadu Buhari said the dismissal of Ifeanyi Araraume as a board chairman of the NNPCL was in line with the constitution. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

As reported by TheCable, Araraume was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in September 2021 but was later dismissed and replaced by Margaret Chuba Okadigbo, the wife of the former senate president, the late Chuba Okadigbo.

In his objection, President Buhari stated that the dismissal of Araraume was statutory and was in line with section 251 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said:

“That this suit as presently constituted amounts to an abuse of court process which ultimately deprives the court of the jurisdiction to entertain the same.”

President Buhari’s objection was a follow-up of the court’s request on the issue on Thursday, December 15.

Meanwhile, the legal counsel of the NNPCL before the court said it is yet to receive the amended originating summons which also has the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) as a defendant.

The presiding judge, Justice Iyang Ekwo, urged all parties involved in the case to reach a resolution and work closely with the court in order to hasten the proceedings of the case.

Justice Ekwo said:

“On the date fixed for the next proceeding, housekeeping should have been concluded and I hereby enjoin all counsel to cooperate with the court for expeditious determination of this matter for hearing."

He, however, noted that any party found wanting in cooperating with the court of law will feel the full wrath of the law as he went on to adjourn the next proceedings to Wednesday, January 11.

The dismissed Araraume is suing the President for unlawful dismissal and N100 billion as damages for his alleged unlawful dismissal.

