Ahead of the 2023 general election, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, the national vice president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has predicted that over 80% of Nigerian eligible voters will vote for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Okeke-Ogene explained that the former governor of Anambra state will win with such a huge percentage because of the change agenda he has set in place and the wide endorsement from Afenifere, Middle Belt Leaders and many other ethnic social-cultural organisations across the country, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Okeke-Ogene is also the South East Zonal Coordinator of the Peter Obi/ Ahmed Datti presidential campaign committee.

He was reported to have made the prediction in favour of Obi at the Inauguration of the Anambra State Obi/Datti presidential campaign committee on Wednesday, December 7 in Awka, the state capital.

Why southeast is supporting Peter Obi, Okeke-Ogene reveals

Speaking further, Okeke-Ogene said the southeast's support for Peter Obi was not for Igbo interest but for the good of Nigerians at large.

His words:

“We don’t want to make our support to Peter Obi an Igbo affair and we are not supporting him because he is an Igbo man.

"Ohaneze support for Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti is for the national interest. Ohaneze is fully in support of the Peter Obi /Ahmed Datti joint ticket. We are fully in support of it “in and out”."

Yoruba people are leading in support for Peter Obi ticket

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain further noted that the southwest, dominated by the Yoruba, is supporting Obi/ Datti ticket.

He said the zone is even leading in the support of the ticket for the national interest.

"In fact, the Yoruba are leading in the support for the ticket. They said it is a payback time for Ndi Igbo for the support they have for Abiola and Obasanjo. We gave them 90 per cent votes and they are appreciative,” he said.

Okeke-Ogene also urged the campaign committee members to work harder for the realization of this wonderful dream.

