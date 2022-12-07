Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, December 6, described Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state as a good man.

During his visit to the state's capital, Owerri, on Tuesday, for a presidential campaign, Obi saluted Governor Uzodimma for his enviable leadership style.

Obi said he likes Uzodimma's leadership style (Photo: Mr. Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

Obi made this remark at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, PM News reports.

The Labour Party's flagbearer, who arrived at the airport before Uzodimma, waited for the governor upon hearing that he was already airborne at the time.

His words:

“Your Excellency, I had to stay back to greet you because I learnt you were already on the way coming.

"You are a good man and I owe you that honour to wait to greet you. I really appreciate."

In return, he Imo governor thanked Obi for the compliments and wished him well ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On how the campaign went off, Obi wrote on Facebook:

"Imo and Owerri rock !!!

"Thank you, my people, for the awesome reception."

Source: Legit.ng