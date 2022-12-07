Former President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed the secret behind corruption in the civil service

The Bayelsa-born politician said the thoughts and uncertainties of life after retirement triggers the temptation to embezzle

Similarly, an ex-minister of information, Prof Jerry Gana, said the Nigerian society no longer values the tenets of integrity

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that the reason behind embezzlement in the civil service is caused by the uncertainty in the welfare after retirement from service.

Jonathan stated this at the book launch of the former Chaplain of the Aso Rock Villa Chapel, Obioma Onwuzurumba, on Tuesday, December 6.

Ex-President Jonathan says corruption in civil service is fueled by the lack of welfare after retirement. Photo: Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the event also saw the commissioning of the Day-Care Centre in celebration of the 73rd birthday anniversary of Onwuzurumba.

While speaking on the high rate of corruption in the civil service, the former President disclosed a situation where civil servants lack proper welfare and are not allowed to do business because of the civil service rules; such circumstance tends to encourage embezzlement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his remark, Jonathan lauded the celebrant and his family for setting up a daycare facility for the old.

Also speaking at the event, Prof. Jerry Gana, former minister of information, said the tenets of integrity no longer prevail among Nigerians.

He, however, celebrated the birthday celebrant, describing him as a man of courage who never failed to speak truth to power.

Source: Legit.ng