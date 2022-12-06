Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has said he would not support Atiku or Peter Obi even if he weren’t contesting the 2023 presidential election

The former governor of Lagos state said this in an interview published by BBC Africa on Tuesday, December 6

Tinubu also spoke about his source of wealth, stating that he made his money from investments in real estate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, says he won’t vote for any of his counterparts if he weren’t contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu was asked in an interview he granted BBC Africa if would vote for either Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) if he weren’t on the ballot.

APC presidential candidate Tinubu said he won’t vote for Peter Obi (L) Atiku Abubakar(PDP) if he weren’t on the ballot in 2023. Photo credits: Mr. Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The former Lagos state governor, however, said he wouldn't vote for any of them.

Why I would not vote for Atiku or Peter Obi if I weren't contesting, Tinubu reveals

Asked why he would not vote for Atiku or Peter Obi if he weren't contesting, Tinubu said:

“None, because they are not as competent as any other person out there. They have no track record, none of them is qualified except me.”

Why my source of wealth is being criticised - Tinubu

Meanwhile, Tinubu also spoke about his source of wealth, saying those criticising him were driven by envy.

According to him, his wealth came from investments in real estate.

“I am not denying my wealth. I was the most investigated, the most accused governor in the opposition for eight years and since I left the office, I have not taken any government appointment, no government contract,” he said.

Tinubu also denied sharing any of Lagos's resources with the state government.

Source: Legit.ng