Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP presidential candidate, has met with the US government officials ahead of the 2023 presidential election

Photos of his arrival at the meeting on Thursday was shared by Seifullahi Hassan, one of his media aide, on his Twitter page

Kwankwaso has taken the path of his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who had earlier held a meeting with US officials to boost their chances in the 2023 election

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), met with United States government officials on Thursday, December 1.

One of his media aides, Honourable Saifullahi Hassan, disclosed this on his Twitter page on Thursday evening.

Kwankwaso storms United States

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso of NNPP meets US Government Officials

Hassan shared the pictures of the presidential candidate on his arrival to the US, stating that Kwankwaso was in the country for a meeting but did not give many details about the meeting.

Announcing the arrival of Kwankwaso, Hassan said:

"The National Leader and Presidential Candidate of the @OfficialNNPPng, His Excellency Sen. @KwankwasoRM, PhD, FNSE today (1st December, 2022), arrived for a meeting with senior officials of the United States Government, in Washington DC, USA."

The NNPP presidential flagbearer had just towed the path of his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who had earlier met with some US government officials.

Atiku had said he met with US government officials to discuss the status of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the United States.

As the 2023 presidential election gets closer, presidential candidates and political parties have been deploying different political strategies to convince the Nigerian public for votes.

Aside from Kwankwaso, other leading presidential candidates are Atiku, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

