Rufai Alkali, the national chairman of the NNPP, has debunked the report that the opposition party is broke

The NNPP chairman also regarded the report that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be stepping down for another candidate as being far from the truth

Alkali boasted that the opposition has enough money to finance its outing in the 2023 presidential election

FCT, Abuja - The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) chairman, Rufai Alkali, has said that the party is not broke and it is rich enough to finance its presidential election in next year's poll.

Alkali said the continued report that the party is having a financial crisis is another propaganda to undo the opposition, Daily Independent Reports.

NNPP says Kwankwaso is not stepping down

The party's chairman noted that the NNPP is highly ready to contest the 2023 election, adding that Nigerians are eager to see the party taking over the country's affairs.

Speaking on Tuesday, November 15, Alkali noted that those trying to create confusion in the NNPP must have a rethink, stating that they have tried almost everything to try to hang on the party's neck, which has failed.

He added that the opposition is not moved by its critics and that it has maintained its focus.

According to him, critics have sponsored some fake news about the NNPP, such as that the party was deregistered before the Osun election, that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will step down for another presidential candidate and many others.

His statement reads in part:

“Now they are saying that the party is broke. Well, at least they will not say that the party collected other people’s money either through oil money or drug deals to run our affairs. We are happy that whatever we are doing we are using our legitimate money and contributions from members who are passionate about this party.”

