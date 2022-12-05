Aminu Muhammed, the critic of Aisha Buhari, the Nigerian first lady, was spotted in an aeroplane shortly after his release from police custody.

The final-year student of the federal university Dutse was seen making a video of himself while the plane was in motion.

In June, Mohammed tweeted that Aisha Buhari was getting "fat" on poor people's money.

He was later arrested by security operatives and arraigned before a federal high court in Abuja.

But First Lady Aisha Buhari withdrew the case against the 500-level student after public outcry.

Fidelis Ogbobe, who is the prosecuting counsel, said the withdrawal was a result of the intervention of some well-meaning Nigerians.

According to Daily Trust, Muhammed's family were very happy with the release of their son from detention while disclosing that the student also planned to visit President Muhammadu Buhari but failed to come to the past.

Shehu Baba Azare, an uncle to Mohammed, said:

“Aminu was released yesterday (Friday) and we awaited him because we learnt that he was billed to visit Mr President at the Presidential Villa yesterday night but unfortunately the visit was not possible, later they shifted the visit to this morning (Saturday) still the visit didn’t take place. At the end of it all, they met with Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu who boarded a flight for him from Abuja to Dutse in Jigawa State where Aminu was received by his friends and well-wishers."

