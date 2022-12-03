The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has released Aminu Muhammed, the 500-level student who criticised the first lady

Nearly two weeks since he was arrested and locked up in detention, Nigerians on and off social media staged an agitation for his release

In what seems like a message of appreciation, Muhammed took to his Twitter handle to announce his freedom and thanked Nigerians for their outcry

FCT, Abuja - After much agitation both on and off social media, Aminu Muhammed, the 500-level student of the Federal University Dutse who critiqued First Lady Aisha Buhari via a tweet, has finally been released from police custody.

This development was made known in a report published by the Daily Trust newspaper on Saturday, December 3.

Aminu Muhammed made a tweet announcing his freedom publicly and thanking Nigerians for their support. Photo: @Aminuwhite01

Source: Twitter

As gathered by Legit.ng, Muhammed was released following the decision of the First Lady to withdraw all charges levelled against the undergraduate student.

It will be recalled that Muhammed was arrested and brought into police custody on Friday, November 18, following his tweet that used sarcasm to criticise the First Lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The tweet, accompanied by the chubby version of the First Lady, reads: “fed fat on poor people’s money.”

Muhammed’s arrest brought about a nationwide outcry from politicians, netizens, civil societies, and other concerned individuals and groups.

Following his release from police custody after almost two weeks in detention, Muhammed took to his Twitter handle to thank Nigerians for their solidarity and agitation for his release from police custody.

Source: Legit.ng