Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has made serious accusations against Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer

In a post on his Twitter page, Keyamo alleged Peter Obi stole his manifesto from Pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu

In the tweet, he noted that Obi-Datti's movement is the real thief when it comes to stealing of manifesto as he shared a photo of Ribadu's manifesto in 2011

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Festus Keyamo has dropped a strong accusation against Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party.

The minister of state for labour and employment, Keyamo while reacting to the recently released manifesto of Obi-Datti, on his Twitter page, on Sunday, December 4, tweeted:

APC drops evidence over Obi-Datti's alleged plagiarism. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Festus Keyamo

Source: Facebook

"The real MVPs of plagiarism and identity theft! Nothing original about them!

#Neck-presser

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react

On the Twitter page of Festus Keyamo, Nigerians reacted to the development.

@Dr_chazduke tweeted:

"Oh! ‘It's POssible’ is the title of Anthony Blair Hall's 2001 song.

"Supporting Tinubu can make SAN sound pathetic."

@SavvyRinu tweeted:

"I don’t understand. What are you pointing out?

@JeffreyGuterman tweeted:

"Mr. Mugu. Your candidate is a loser."

@JosephOnuorah tweeted:

"Comedian of the Federal Republic."

@YusufElijah9 tweeted:

"Hahaha...we are the Christian northerners and we shall deliver our votes for Obi. You don't want hear what is happening in my community in borno..!! We shall amplify it more at Xmas...!

@el_cheezy tweeted:

"So you invented the word “Renewed Hope”??

Keyamo shares photo of Tinubu’s American visa

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has responded to critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s flag bearer.

Rumour had it that the United States denied Tinubu visa, and he could not enter the country.

Debunking the claims, Keyamo released an image of the American visa of Tinubu to shut naysayers up.

2023 Election: Igbo political warlord reveals national threat growing in PDP, APC

Senator Pius Anyim, an ex-secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), has disclosed that many Nigerian political parties lack intern democracy, which is a growing threat to national democracy.

The Igbo-born politician made the disclosure at the 2022 annual political parties summit, which was organised by the inter-party advisory council (IPAC) in Abuja on Wednesday, November 30.

Ayim maintained that Nigerian political parties are not operating the norms of democracy, which is a great danger to the Nigerian political space.

Source: Legit.ng