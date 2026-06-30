Obasanjo Sends Important Message About 'God' to Politicians

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo advises politicians to pursue ambitions with humility aligned to God’s purpose

Obasanjo emphasises serving the public over personal interests in political leadership

Obasanjo urges better resource management for Nigeria’s national development

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigerian politicians to pursue their ambitions with humility and ensure their leadership goals align with what he described as God’s purpose.

Obasanjo gave the advice on Monday while receiving the 2027 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, and other party leaders at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Former President Obasanjo advises Nigerian leaders on purposeful governance. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

The former president, who led Nigeria from 1999 to 2007, said he was no longer involved in partisan politics but remained committed to issues concerning national development and citizens’ welfare.

“At this stage of my life, I have set party politics aside. The goals of party politics are not always the same as the goals of promoting the welfare and well-being of the people,” Obasanjo said.

Obasanjo highlights need for responsible leadership

He encouraged political leaders to focus on serving the people rather than personal interests, stressing that ambition must be guided by wisdom and humility, Punch reported.

“As for your desire and ambition, I encourage you to pursue them with wisdom and humility. Let your plans align with God’s purpose for your life, because it is ultimately God who directs our paths,” he added.

Obasanjo also expressed concern over Nigeria’s inability to fully maximise its natural resources, urging leaders to develop better strategies for using the country’s wealth for public benefit, The Cable reported.

“We are blessed with large African countries, rich in land and abundant natural resources. Yet, despite these blessings, we have not managed them as well as we should,” he said.

Adebutu appreciates former president’s guidance

Adebutu described Obasanjo as a mentor and father figure, saying the visit was aimed at seeking his advice and support ahead of his political journey.

“We have come to spend quality time with our father, our mentor, and indeed, the father of modern Nigeria,” Adebutu said.

How Obasanjo rejected Murtala Muhammed’s authority

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yakubu Gowon revealed in his autobiography how Obasanjo initially refused to serve under Murtala Muhammed during the civil war.

The former head of state said he acted as Obasanjo’s “informal guardian angel” after the future president once helped him financially in the United Kingdom. Gowon also alleged that Ojukwu pawned Biafra’s mineral wealth to the Rothschild banking family in exchange for foreign-backed support during the war.

Source: Legit.ng