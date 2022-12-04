Damian Ubajaka, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Anambra state, has boasted that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party, cannot be compared to Bola Tinubu of APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

According to Ubajaka, Peter Obi is not in the same league as Atiku and Tinubu because the credentials of the Labour Party candidate are topnotch

Ubajaka expressed confidence that Obi will win the 2023 presidential election and his victory will be for Nigeria and Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Nnewi, Anambra - Labour Party Chieftain in Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State, Chief Damian Ubajaka, has dismissed claims by supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and that of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) that their respective candidates, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have better political credentials than the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Mr Peter Obi. He described such claims as the ranting of a drowning crowd.

In an exclusive interview with Legit's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, during a public function in Nnewi. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, Ubajaka averred that the LP candidate is not in the same league as the PDP and APC presidential candidates.

PDP chieftain speaks on the chances of Peter Obi ahead of Atiku, Tinubu Photo Credit: Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Latest about APC, PDP, Labour Party, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, 2023 Election, Anambra

"For all I know about Peter Obi, victory for LP in 2023 is victory for Nigeria and Nigerians. The emergence of Peter Obi will change the country for the better. This is what people that belong to the old order do not want about the Obi/Datti ticket," he said.

"Labour Party government will offer a new brand of transformative and purposeful leadership. The overall goal of the Labour Party is to streamline governance, and make it more responsive, transformative, effective, less transactional, and therefore, efficient and cost-effective.

"Thinking through 2023 and beyond, by the Grace of God, Nigeria and Nigerians shall expect a LP leadership that is imbued with competence, capacity, credibility and commitment. Accordingly, LP government will pursue intangible assets of good governance, rule of law, and security of lives and properties," he said.

Why Nigerians need Peter Obi, Labour Party chieftain reveals

He further said that Nigeria, challenged by a high youth unemployment rate, requires a good economist, and manager of human and material resources.

"Nigeria is challenged by high youth unemployment, which stands at 33.3%; 54% for the youth; and 20 million out-of-school-children. We must give this country back to the Nigerian youths. Half of our 200 million people are below the age of 30.

"Harnessing our national youth strength and demographic dividends intelligently must start with curbing the high youth unemployment and creating funding access to enable our youths to become entrepreneurs and drivers of our Small and Medium Scale enterprises (SMEs). This is what LP government is bringing to the table for Nigerians.

"LP will work to bring down the unemployment rate to fewer than 20 per cent over the next four years, if elected into power. Part of LP objectives on the economy will be focused on supporting job creation, given its impact on the economy as well as poverty alleviation."

Source: Legit.ng