Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Gboyega Oyetola, have been caught in a heated argument

The former has accused the latter of leaving N76 billion of liabilities for his administration

However, the ex-governor has debunked such claims stating that he sorted out all payments before leaving office

Osun, Osogbo - Emerging reports have confirmed that there are disparities over the issue of liability left behind by the previous government in Osun state under ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola before the ascension of the incumbent, Governor Ademola Adetola.

As reported by PM News, the ex-governor, Oyetola, has debunked these claims stating that his administration did leave behind the alleged liability of N76 billion in workers’ salaries, arrears, and pensions.

Ex-governor Oyetola maintained that he did not have any backlog of salary payments in his books and left N14bn in the coffers of Osun state. Photo: Gboyega Oyetola

On Thursday, December 1, spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, alleged liabilities of N76 billion were uncovered, leaving the current administration in debt.

It was gathered that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Bimpe Ogunlumade disclosed the multi-billion liabilities left by the past administration.

Some of the liabilities listed by the perm-sec include:

1. Salary: N29,875,191,128.64;

2. Pension Arrears: N45,375,237,693.40;

3. Group Life Assurance Scheme: N554,644,028.97.

Rasheed further revealed that the latest revelation goes contrary to the N14 billion cash ex-Governor Oyetola alleged to have left behind the state government coffers.

Oyetola dismisses liability claims

Meanwhile, Governor Oyetola, in response to the allegations against him, maintained that his administration did not have any backlog in salary and arrears payment.

Ismail Omipidan, spokesperson to Oyetola, in a statement, said:

“This also explains why for four years we did not witness any industrial dispute. By their figure, what it means is that we owed salaries for close to one year. Is that possible?”

“The Labour Union can also bear testimony to the fact that we never left any salary unpaid in our time, just as we did not take any bank loan for four years.”

