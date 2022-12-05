Femi Fani-Kayode has again attacked Peter Obi's supporters, 'Obidients' movement after the release of Obi-Datti's manifesto

The former minister of aviation took to his Facebook page to tackle Obi's supporters while noting their ways are not right

He however concluded that supporters of the Labour Party flagbearer are "dangerous people who are filled with bitterness and anger

Former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the campaign manifesto of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

In a post shared on his Facebook page on Sunday, December 4, the spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) said Obidients signed a pact with Lucifer not with Nigeria.

FFK as he is fondly called described Peter Obi's supporters as dangerous people who are bitter and full of hatred.

He wrote:

"The Obidients are very dangerous people who are fuelled and propelled by bitterness, hatred, envy and incalculable resentment, who have an insidious fascistic agenda and who cannot be trusted with power.

"They have just unveiled their so-called manifesto which they labelled 'A Pact with Nigeria'.

"The reality is that their pact is not with Nigeria but with Lucifer.

"May God deliver our nation and people from them."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Fani-Kayode and reacted to the development.

Barista Kelvin Jagger wrote:

"But if they win, they’ll buy you over, these insults will turn to praises. What a shameless man."

Achebe Chukwuma stated:

"A man frustrated that his Gbola is dead, no known means of livelihood."

Cosmas Aguokolo said:

"I can't vote for someone whose hand is shaking, leg is shaking and even the brain is shaking."

Laurence O. Joshua noted that:

"This man you say you will rest on Obidients matter. Get ready to have HBP when he is finally declared WINNER come 2023. It is no longer business as usual."

Emeka Charles wrote:

"What a piece from supposedly former minister of Federal Republic!

"Ended up saying nothing!!!

