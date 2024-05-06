Bright Edafe, a PPRO in the Nigerian Police, has also shared his opinion amid Davido and Wizkid's social media drama

Recall that Wizkid and Davido shook the music industry and social media after they repeatedly dragged each other online

Bright Edafe, in a reaction, claimed Wizkid sings better than Davido while the DMW boss has more hits than the Nigerian Star Boy

The ongoing exchange between Nigerian music leaders David Adeleke Davido and Ayo Balogun Wizkid has moved beyond the entertainment industry as the Nigerian police have also gotten involved.

SP. Bright Edafe, the public relations officer (PPRO) of Delta State police command, recently left people talking over his two kobos about Wizkid and Davido.

SP Bright Edafe comments on Wizkid and Davido drama. Credit: @davido @wizkidayo/Twitter @brightgoldenboy

Source: Instagram

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Edafe stated that Wizkid was a better singer than Davido. He further stressed that the DMW label boss has more hit songs than Wizkid.

The PPRO, however, urged Davido, Wizkid, and the music industry to take cues from skit makers by learning to support each other.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Sharing a picture of the two stars with Legit.ng collage, Edafe wrote:

"Wizkid sings better and has a better voice but Davido has more hits. They are both great and have done well for themselves and taken Nigeria's music internationally. No need for competition at all. Nigerian musicians should support each other just like our skit makers."

See his tweet below:

This comes days after politicians also took sides in Davido and Wizkid's online tantrums.

Reactions as Police PPRO react to Davido and Wizkid drama

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ApaseAngel28391:

"Please don’t let’s us fight u today, because I’ll take the lead."

AAliBwala:

"You should have just started with, They are both great and..."

datgoodgirlriri:

"No go stand for road collect your normal 100 Naira."

AGINAS:

"How this matter come concern Naija police biko? Bi like say criminals don finish for yard."

Lege Miami reports Wizkid and Davido

Legit.ng previously reported that the actor reacted to the online drama between Wizkid and Davido.

In a viral video, Lege Miami revealed he had reported the two superstars to President Tinubu's son, Seyi.

The actor claimed Seyi, whom he called the 'youth president', has offered to settle the rift between the music leaders.

Source: Legit.ng