The managing director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, has been sacked

Abdulhameed's removal from office was approved by the president on Thursday, December 2, after a series of corruption allegations against him

The NISRAL MD was accused of being involved in a N5.6 billion wheat project corruption saga in the agency

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the managing director of the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Aliyu Abdulhameed, over allegations of corruption.

Daily Trust reports that Abdulhameed's removal from office may not be unconnected with multiple allegations of corruption discovered after a series of investigations.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the managing director of NISRAL. Photo: Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Trust

The report said that an investigation into a multi-billion naira loan guaranteed by NIRSAL for three investor companies for the cultivation to the harvest of 20,000 hectares of dry season wheat in Kano and Jigawa was allegedly diverted.

The diversion of the funds was allegedly done by the companies in connivance with officials of NIRSAL.

However, having denied any involvement in the deal, Abdulhameed, said that the allegation was masterminded by some faceless individuals to tarnish his image and that of the organisation.

He was further invited alongside other officials of NISRAL by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for questioning over the roles they played in the wheat project saga.

Abdulhameed removal confirmed

Confirming his removal from office, sources said there was a directive from the presidency on Thursday, December 1, to oust the NISRAL's MD from office.

The source also noted that Abdulhameed was escorted out of the agency's premises shortly after he briefed the staff of the organisation.

While he is yet to officially hand over, the board of NISRAL is expected to name an acting MD for the organisation as soon as possible.

In addition, both Abdulhameed and NIRSAL’s spokesperson, Anne Ihugba, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to them on the removal of the MD.

