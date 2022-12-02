Civil society groups have continued their campaign calling for the sack or resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria

The groups also called on the National Assembly to immediately institute a probe to investigate the CJN

CJN Ariwoola had run into troubled waters, following a statement he made at a dinner in Port Harcourt recently

FCT, Abuja - Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Societies of Nigeria (CCSN) have again marched on the National Assembly in protest against what they described as the seeming partisanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

They also demanded for his immediate resignation or outright sack.

The CJN is under pressure to resign by several civil society groups in Nigeria. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Facebook

The coalition called on the National Assembly to institute a probe of the circumstances that led to statements credited to the CJN.

CJN Ariwoola had run into troubled waters, following a political statement he made at a dinner organised in Port Harcourt recently.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the National Assembly gate on Friday, December 2, convener of the coalition, Comrade Ishaku Nathaniel Balogun accused the CJN of dabbling into partisan affairs, saying his utterances in Port Harcourt left much to be desired.

He said:

“Today, we are emboldened by a common resolve to save Nigeria especially as we approach 2023 general elections. As Nigerians, we join our voices with millions of Nigerians who are dissatisfied with the partisan nature the CJN has assumed.

“The independence of the judiciary can not be deemed satisfactory since the CJN has already taken a side in a political dispute within a political party out of the 18 others who are sponsoring candidates in the 2023 elections.

“We demand for his immediate sack as Nigerians no longer have confidence in his person as an impartial judge.

“Chief Justice of Nigeria Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola's affinity in political dispute is a mark of interference capable of truncating the good efforts already put in place by the National Assembly.”

The coalition stated that it analysed the CJN's statements and came to the conclusion that democracy is indeed in danger.

Comrade Balogun added:

“It is unspeakable, flippant, unpardonable and unprofessional for the Chief Justice of Nigeria to openly identify with a side he is affectionately romancing in a sensitive political race that would be decided by Nigerians.

“Governor Makinde and the CJN are brothers and we respect that but to now transfer state affinity to political affinity is an advocacy taken too far.

“As responsible citizens of this country and the voice of the voiceless, we request the National Assembly to cause a public hearing on this political interference by the CJN.

“We shall continue to demand the immediate sack of the CJN especially now that his amorous political intentions and bias are in the public domain.

“He should resign, failing which our coalition will press for all legitimate means through citizens revolt for him to vacate the exalted, impartial and independent office of the Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

The Coalition is made up of 18 CSOs among which are Civil Society Forum of Nigeria, Nigeria Youth Development Forum, Democratic Youth Initiative, Forum for Social Justice, Movement for the Development of Democracy and Safeguard Nigeria Movement.

Others are Alliance for People's Welfare, Forward Nigeria Movement, Human Right Crusaders, Defenders of Democracy, Democratic Rights Assembly and Voter's Rights Assembly.

Police teargas protesters seeking resignation of CJN

Recall that another group of protesters had stormed the premises of the ministry of justice on Tuesday, November 29, seeking the removal of Ariwoola.

The protesters were seen with placards with solidarity and agitative inscriptions seeking the removal of the current CJN.

They were, however, dispersed forcefully by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

G5 comment: Arewa groups ask CJN Ariwoola to resign before 2023 polls

In a related development, 52 northern groups have demanded for the resignation of Ariwoola, accusing the CJN of aligning himself with some PDP governors

The national coordinator of the groups, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, said the CJN’s perceived gaffe had confirmed the assertion that some judges were no better than politicians in black robes.

According to him, Justice Ariwoola had cast serious doubts around his personal integrity and the expectations for the judiciary to maintain neutrality in whatever circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng