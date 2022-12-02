Olusegun Obasanjo is not happy with the way things are going with Nigeria's economy and the people

The ex-president said the country has continued to disappoint the world and Africa by not living up to expectations

According to Obasanjo, there is a need for leaders and Nigerians alike to appreciate the abundant resources bestowed on the country

A former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said that Nigeria is disappointing the world and the African continent.

Speaking at the public presentation of the book, ‘The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo’ authored by the Premium Times’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, the former president said Nigeria is not living up to expectations.

Obasanjo has said that Nigeria is not living up to the world and Africa's expectations. Photo: John Adeola

Source: Facebook

At the launch of the 492-page book which contains 25 letters written at different times by Obasanjo, the former president said Nigeria needs to appreciate its blessings.

His words:

“I think we don’t appreciate what we have as a country. And I believe if we do appreciate it and make good use of it, we’ll do better than we are.

"I sent for an interview with the only remaining member of what they call the 12 disciples in the Foreign Service; that is, the 12 Nigerians who first joined the Foreign Service before our independence."

The expectation of the world

Speaking further on the world's expectations of Nigeria, Obasanjo said citizens and leaders alike have so much work to do to redeem the country.

He said:

“That was the expectation. Not the giant even in Africa, but giant in the sun. That was the expectation of the world about Nigeria. Have we lived up to it? No, we haven’t. Why haven’t we?”

