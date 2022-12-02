On Friday, December 2nd, the Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji signed the 2022 Supplementary Bill into law

Oyebanji who promised to deliver good governance to the people, while signing the bill gave an update on the crisis rocking the APC in the state

He however called on the aggrieved members of the ruling party in the state to alow the interest of the state rise above the party's crisis

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has signed the N122.6 billion Ekiti State 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into Law.

The Nation reported that Oyebanji, while signing the appropriation bill in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, December 2nd, noted that the lawmakers have the capacity to solve their internal crisis.

Governor Oyebanji signs the N122.6bn 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law on Friday, December 2nd. Photo credit: Olubunmi Adelugba

He said:

“Democracy allows for crisis but we must place the interest of the state above all interest.

“We should place the intetest of the state and rise above internal crisis for the progress and development of our state.”

Oyebanji speaks on APC crisis

The governor commended the elders and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state for the quick resolution of the crisis.

Oyebanji, however, pleaded with non-APC members in the state to leave the party alone, saying the crisis has been resolved.

He urged the lawmakers to ensure that before the end of the year, they conclude deliberations on the 2023 appropriate budget.

He described the lawmakers as fantastic and promised to do everything to facilitate harmonious relationship for the progress of the state.

Ekiti Assembly Speaker sheds more light on the development

Earlier, the Speaker, Mrs Olubunmi Adelugba, said:

”This supplementary budget demonstrates the resolve of the governor to place high premium on accountability, probity and transparency in government expenditure.”

Adelugba said the legislature would continue to accord the Oyebanji-led administration the necessary support for the re-engineering agenda.

“It is our collective determination in the house to join hands with you in preserving values through responsible and impactful legislation,” she said.

