The reelection bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is threatened by the recent moves of the PDP governorship candidate in Lagos, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran

In fact, the latest is the support of 30 political parties in Lagos state that endorsed Jandor for governor ahead of the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDP in Lagos has vowed that the opposition party would take over the state from the ruling APC in next year's poll

The Conference of Registered and Deregistered Political Parties (CPP) in Lagos State has endorsed PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking, Dr. Akin Badmus, the chairman of the CPP said that the endorsement became imperative following the dearth of dividends of democracy in the state and the need to unite with the main opposition party to unseat the ruling APC, PM News reported.

PDP governorship candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) receives major endorsement ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: AlimoshoToday.com

Badmus, also the Lagos state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM), said that the co-political group, spread across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas, had resolved to throw their weights behind Adediran and PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Badmus said:

“It is a fact that the cost of living in Lagos is very high with revenue that does not reflect in the development of Lagos State.”

The parties gave reason for backing Jandor

He said that the decision for adopting Adediran was based on his determination to rectify and eradicate the hardship being inflicted on Lagos residents

He alleged that the unchecked excesses of thugs at motor parks in the state had added to the plights and suffering of the residents, which the CPP believed Adediran would curb if supported and elected.

Badmus said that the endorsement was also based on their belief that Adediran would revive dilapidated infrastructure and commence a new one in the state if elected.

He said:

“This is the time PDP is taking over, APC is no longer the choice of Lagos residents.

“So today, the entire 30 political parties comprises both registered and de-registered, and as such, direct all our followers to begin the massive campaign for the PDP in Lagos State.”

