Ohanaeze Ndigbo says Peter Obi's presidential ambition has angered the enemies of the southeast region

The pan-Igbo socio-political group has alleged that the rising insecurity in the southeast is geared towards undermining Obi

The group's scribe, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made the allegation on Tuesday, November 29 at an event in Abia state

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Umuahia - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has decried the renewed killings in several parts of the southeast zone, saying it was a grand design by enemies of the region to stoke insecurity in order to undermine the aspiration of the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, made the allegation on Tuesday, November 29 at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Abia state chapter of the group.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo says Peter Obi's presidential ambition has made the enemies of the southeast uncomfortable. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said Ohanaeze was convinced that the killings that took place at Eha-Amufu in Enugu state, last week, and the rising insecurity in Imo and Anambra states, were deliberately targeted to undermine the zone.

Arise TV quoted him as saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The campaigns have started and we’re facing existential challenges, because of who we are: the Igbo. The killings have started in Enugu and other parts of southeast.

“They want to demarket the southeast, that’s why insecurity has increased just, because the presidential aspiration of an Igbo man, has taken a life of its own.”

The Ohanaeze scribe stated that in the search for equity, justice and fairness for the Igbo in Nigeria, the organisation had robustly engaged with other parts of the country to support an Igbo to emerge the next president of Nigeria.

To this end, he said the political action committee set up by Ohanaeze traversed the country and engaged with political parties, traditional rulers and all other stakeholders.

Emuchay said the rest of Nigeria should not be treating Ndigbo as if they don’t belong when it comes to occupying the highest office in the land and other sensitive positions.

He pointed out that the southwest zone was assuaged with the presidency in 1999 following the injustice done to them when the presidential election was annulled in 1993 and the presumed winner, M.K.O Abiola, later died in unexplained circumstances

According to him, such deliberate political arrangement could have been applied to the southeast in the run up to the 2023 poll if there was sincerity for Igbo inclusiveness in the Nigeria project.

He therefore, called on all Igbo sons and daughters to contribute their quota in the quest to achieve a total development of the Igbo nation in terms of human and physical development.

Peter Obi: PDP chairman in Russia backs Labour Party presidential candidate for president

Meanwhile, the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Russia and president, Nigerian Community Russia, Dr Maurice Okoli has declared support for Obi.

In a statement on Sunday, November 27, Dr Okoli said unlike the presidential candidates of the major political parties, Obi has no baggage.

Describing him as a man of impeccable character, Okoli a Senior Research Fellow institute for African studies Academy of Sciences Russia and CEO Markol Group Russia, urged Nigerians to vote for Obi at the 2023 presidential election.

2023: Fresh graduate trends on social media after wearing LP branded T-shirt

Recall that a fresh graduate, George Benedict Leo, trended on social media for wearing a branded Labour Party T-shirt in support of Obi and Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The male graduate who was celebrating with his classmates wore a T-shirt with the words: 'Obidiently a graduate, ready to be Yus-ful.'

His action attracted comments from his followers on Twitter, with many hailing him for sticking to his political beliefs.

Source: Legit.ng