Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has distanced himself from the allegation that he ordered the beating of one Joseph Asawa for putting on Atiku Abubakar's campaign shirt at a PDP rally in Gboko

The governor said the allegation by Asawa, who is a former chairman of the Ushongo local government, was to gain cheap sympathy from Atiku's camp

Ortom said he would not stand so low as to order his supporters to beat up anyone in Gboko, adding that he is not a politician that employs violence for political gains

Makurdi, Benue - Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue state, has denied ordering the beating of the ex-chairman of Ushongo local government, Joseph Asawa, at the campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gboko.

Asawa had earlier claimed that the governor sponsored some hoodlums to beat him up for putting Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate's shirt at the flag-off of the Benue Northwest senatorial campaign, Independent reported.

Ortom denies ordering the beating of Atiku's supporters at a campaign rally Photo Credit: Samuel Ortom

Source: UGC

While distancing himself from the allegation, Ortom said the claim was misleading and that the former council chairman of the Ushongo local government was only trying to use his name to earn cheap sympathy in the camp of Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom speaks on beating Atiku's supporters at a PDP campaign ground in Benue

The governor spoke through a statement signed by his press secretary. He said the claim by Asawa at a press conference that Atiku's supporters were targeted for assault and that he (Ortom) sponsored youths to beat him were false.

Ortom added that he would not be that low to direct his supporters to assault anyone in the Gboko rally, and violence has never been part of his political style.

The statement reads in part:

“This is false, misleading and a calculated attempt by the former Council Chairman to use the name of the Governor and win cheap sympathy from the Atiku Abubakar camp."

Latest about PDP, Samuel Ortom, Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike, 2023 Election

The PDP had been in crisis since Atiku emerged as the opposition presidential candidate.

Ortom and 4 other governors, led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who had earlier promised to step aside if a northerner emerged as the candidate from the party's primary.

Ayu had refused to keep to his words, and Atiku had been behind him. This has fueled the anger at the party.

Source: Legit.ng