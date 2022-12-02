Recent data released by SatiSense shows that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is leading other contestants with a high number of followers gathered on Twitter in the year 2022.

The report by the data tech company with expertise in analysis, infographics, Training and many more said that the Labour Party flag bearer's followers on the micro-blogging site increased from 715,000 in February 2022 to 2.56 million in November of the same year.

Peter Obi has gathered more followers between February and November 2022 than the two presidential candidates. Photo: Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, APC

Obi's followership growth surpasses that of his colleagues in the 2023 presidential race - Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress - with a 235 per cent increase.

Atiku enjoyed a followership growth of 19 per cent - from 3.87 million in February 2022 to 4.68 million in November of the same year while Tinubu's followers grew from 950,000 to 1.54 million - a 63 per cent increase between the months under review.

A trajectory of Obi followership between the months under review reveals that in February, March, April, May, June, July and August, the former governor of Anambra state had 715,000; 765,000; 843,000, 1.05 million; 1.40 million; 1.69 million and 1.92 million respectively.

In September, October and November Obi had 2.16 million; 2.36 million and 2.56 million followers respectively on Twitter.

For the APC presidential candidate, his followers were at 950,000 in March, 1.05 million in April, 1.11 million in May, 1.23 million in June, 1.32 million in July and 1.38 million in August.

In September, Tinubu saw a growth of 1.44 million to 1.49 million in October and 1.54 million in November.

In February, Atiku's followers stood at 3.87 million and increased to 3.95 million in March, 4.05 million in April, 4.16 million in May; 4.29 million in June and 4.40 million in July.

Subsequently, the PDP's flag bearer's followers continue its growth trajectory by taking him to 4.49 million in August, 4.57 million in September, 4.63 million in October and 4.68 million in November.

