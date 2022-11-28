The Nigerian billionaire race is becoming more and more interesting as Rabiu Abdulsamad closes in

Abdulsamad is now comfortably the second richest man in Nigeria despite starting the year in third

Dangote remains the richest man; however, Rabiu's wealth growing at N3.4 billion daily has helped him close the gap

Abdulsamad Rabiu is now not only comfortably the second-richest man in Nigeria, but he is also getting closer to the wealth of Aliko Dangote.

Data from the Forbes billionaire list shows Rabiu is worth $7 billion as at Monday, 28 November 2022, a massive jump from $4.4 billion he was worth at the start of 2022.

This means that the smart businessman from Kano has added to his wealth a whopping $2.6 billion(N1.15 trillion) in 11 months.

In fact, when Rabiu's earnings are divided by the 331 days already spent in 2022, he earns N3.42 billion each day.

Forbes ranks Rabiu as the 318th richest man in the world, a huge leap from the 719 he was on January 1, 2022.

Dangote's wealth movement in 2022

For the first time, Dangote has a strong rival for his position.

Despite still comfortably being the richest man in Africa and Nigeria, Dangote's wealth is growing slower than Rabiu's.

According to Forbes, Dangote in 2022 has made $1.3 billion in 2022, growing his wealth to $12.9 billion as of Monday, 28 November, from $11.6 billion at the start of the year.

Dangote is currently ranked 136th richest man in the world.

However, the gap between Dangote's wealth and Rabiu's has now shrunk to $5.9 billion, compared to $8.5 billion as of January 2022.

Mike Adenuga

2022 so far is not a good year for Mike Adenuga, who has watched his networth drop to $5.8 billion compared to $6.6 billion it was in January.

The drop in his wealth also cost him his position as the second richest man in Nigeria.

He is currently the 427th richest man in the world.

