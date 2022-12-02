The leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa state has disclosed their plans to take over the state in 2023

At the presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa on Thursday, Timipre Sylva maintained Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are no match for Bola Tinubu

He noted that Tinubu's track record says it all as he faulted the incumbent Governor Douye Diri over the state of infrastructure and development of the state

Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, says Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), are no match for Bola Tinubu.

Sylva spoke on Thursday, December 1st, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Yenagoa, capital city of Bayelsa, The Cable reported.

APC takes presidential campaign to Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

Source: Facebook

“They say Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, but I told them that those people are no match for our candidate, because we must look at their track records,” the former governor said.

“What did Obi do in Anambra state when he was a governor?”

"The minister also said Douye Diri, governor of Bayelsa who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has failed to govern the state well.

“You can see why it is so. Can an umbrella protect you from the flood? We had serious flooding in Bayelsa that affected every home and every family in the state,” he said.

APC ‘ll chase out PDP, take over Bayelsa – Nabena

On his part, Yekini Nabena, former deputy spokesman of the APC, said his party is also working to take over power in the state.

He said:

“We are all here. The state is in darkness. Physically, we are here; it is not on paper. We have seen everywhere; everywhere is dirty,” Nabena told journalists on the sidelines of the rally.

“Our state cannot continue to suffer in this present state. We must rescue the state. We are the second poorest state after Sokoto; how can that be?”

